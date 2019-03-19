Thieves taregt woodland car park again at Kirkby Underwood

Another vehicle has been broken into in the car park for Callans Wood at Kirkby Underwood.

Earlier this month, three vehicles were targeted by thieves at the same car park. this time the theft happened on Sunday afternoon between 2.45pm and 3.45pm.

Someone smashed two windows in a white Fiat and stole a handbag, containing a purse and an old iPhone 6 (no sim or battery in it).

Bourne and Billingborough neighbourhood policing team say at this time they do not have any descriptions of the handbag or purse, which are likely to have been discarded by the thief.

Also stolen was a grey rucksack which contained baby changing items.

Drivers are asked to be vigilant when in this area. Do not leave any valuables in your vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately on 101.