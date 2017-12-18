Third burglary in Rippingale in a month, say police

Police are appealing for information about the third burglary in Rippingale in a month.

Billingborough and Bourne policing team say this was another residential burglary, this time at a property in Middle Street, Rippingale that has been burgled while the occupants were away.

It is said to have occurred sometime between 9am on Saturday December 9 and 12.30pm on Thursday December 14.

The intruders forced the rear upvc door, searched the house and took jewellery and cash.

Oficer point out as a reminder to possible witnesses, that it snowed during this period on the Sunday.

If you can assist with enquiries call 101 quoting incident number 185 of December 14 or alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.