Third man arrested in connection with robbery at Ancaster Co-op store

A third man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Ancaster Co-op store.

The 28-year-old man was last night detained on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning.

Two men were arrested on Saturday in relation to the robbery at Ancaster’s Co-op store, according to Lincolnshire Police.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday. The two charged are named by police as Jack Hess, 25, and Josh McLellan, 22, both from Peterborough. McLellan was additionally charged with driving while disqualified.

The detectives on the case have also renewed their appeal for witnesses and any further information about the robbery which was reported to police just after 10.30am on Wednesday evening (May 30) at the Co-op Food Store, Ermine Street, Ancaster.

It was reported that two men had entered the store and demanded money from a member of staff in the shop. Nobody was injured in the incident and the robbers made off with a quantity of cash.

Anyone who thinks they can help should call 101 and quote incident number 452 of May 30. All contact will be treated in confidence.