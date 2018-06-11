Third man charged in connection with robbery at Ancaster Co-op store

A third man has been charged in connection with a robbery which took place at Ancaster Co-op store.

James Taylor, 28, of Leatherland Court, Kettering, has been charged at Lincoln Magistrates Court with conspiracy to commit robbery.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at court on July 2.

Two men had already been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday last week. They were named as Jack Hess, 25, and Josh McLellan, 22, both from Peterborough. McLellan was additionally charged with driving while disqualified.

Both were remanded in custody to appear for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on July 2.

The robbery was reported to police just after 10.30am on Wednesday evening (May 30) at the Co-op Food Store, Ermine Street, Ancaster.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the robbers made off with a quantity of cash.