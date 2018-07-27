Three arrested for drug offences after raid in Sleaford

Three people have been arrested after local officers carried out a raid on a house in Sleaford last week.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers carried out a search warrant of a house on Lavender Close, Sleaford under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Thursday, 19 July.

Three men aged 21, 42 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply. They have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

This warrant is part of a drive by the local Neighbourhood Policing Inspector and his team to target drug dealers in the town and part of a wider push by the force current to crack down on drug misuse on the streets of town and city centres such as Lincoln.

Insp Ian Richardson, in charge of Neighbourhood Policing for Sleaford, said: “We have been working hard to gather intelligence and local knowledge so we can target those who supply controlled drugs to others and we will continue to do so.

“The arrest of these three people and the investigation is only the start of our work. We can do more with the community’s help, anyone can ring us with information or talk to one of the team. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers.

“Where we have sufficient evidence I will do everything I can to reduce the amount of drugs available in the area and make sure offenders are put before the courts.”

There are a number of ways you can contact the police:

By emailing link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk;

Via the non-emergency phone number 101;

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.