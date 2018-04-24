Three men arrested in connection with door to door fish selling scam

Three men have been arrested in Ewerby after a number of reports to police after alleged bogus fish sellers going door to door.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman there had been reports of men going door to door in Helpringham claiming to be selling fish to householders.

Three men from the Durham area, aged 23, 41 and 56 were said to have been arrested yesterday (Monday) in Main Street, Ewerby, on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“They have all been released under investigation. They have not been charged at this stage,” said the spokesman.

Lincolnshire Police had recently put out an alert warning people about bogus fish sellers.

Residents in the Sleaford area had issued warnings via Facebook over the last week about fish sellers going door to door in Scredington and Greylees.

There was also a report of an elderly woman allegedly duped into buying £156 worth of fish in Wyberton, near Boston.