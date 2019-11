An Ifor Williams tipper trailer has been stolen after the thieves cunningly detached it from the vehicle it was connected to, while parked in Rippingale.

This happened sometime between 7pm on Thursday November 14 and 6.30am the next morning.

The trailer would have had the registration plate FN07 YAA displayed.

If you have any information relating to this crime call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting crime no. 19000614126.