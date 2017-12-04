Search

Tools stolen from residential home for people with learning disablilities

Several items include power tools have been stolen from a shed during a break-in at a residential home for adults with learning disabilities.

The shed was broken into at Broughton House College on High Street in Brant Broughton between 4pm on Wednesday, November 29 and 7am the next morning, according to police.

If you have any information which may assist enquiries telephone 101 quoting occurrence 17000521928.