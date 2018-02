A number of tools have been stolen from an outbuilding in a break in at a farm in Walcot, near Folkingham.

According to PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard of Sleaford Rural South policing team, the burglary happened overnight on February 2-3 at Laurel Farm, Walcot.

Intruders have forced entry to the outbuilding containing numerous tools, they have taken a number of the handheld tools and made off.

If you have seen anything suspicious call police on 101 referring to crime number 18000054512.