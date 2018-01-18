Tools stolen in series of work van break-ins around Sleaford

Work vans were targeted in a series of break ins around Sleaford on Tuesday night, according to police.

Over the course of the evening, at least four vans were burgled in roughly the same area of town, with just one on Electric Station Road having tools worth £1,500 taken.

A drill and charge was stolen from a vehicle on Lord Street, tools and Makita batteries were taken from a van on Castle Causeway and a Makita drill, disc cutter, tools and a radio were removed from a van on Hawthorn Drive, say police. There may also be others with makita tools reported on facebook to have been taken from a van in the Westbanks/Westgate area.

A spokesman commented: “We believe these crimes committed on Tuesday night are all linked and we have committed resources to investigate. “Ideally we would like any van owners to consider if they can remove any tools or items of value from their vehicles. We are aware this isn’t always practical or possible and if that’s the case there are a number of steps you can take to make your vehicle more secure.

“This includes fitting an alarm or better quality locks if your van is older, installing a tool safe, parking your van in a well-lit and secure area and leaving valuables out of sight.”

Mark the items of property/tools that are stored in the van. Ideally mark them overtly with paint pens and then seal down the marking with a clear lacquer spray. Mark property with the name of your company, the postcode, house or building number or name. Items that are overtly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on. www.creproducts.co.uk

Take photographs of items of value, make a note of serial numbers and consider registering with the free site www.Immobilise.com

Other measures are listed at https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/driving-roads-and-vehicles/theft-from-vans/.

If this has happened to you, or if you are offered any of these tools for sale, make sure you report it to police on 101.

The crime is becoming a national epidemic, with three vans targeted in Ruskington in October when intruders managed to gain entry within seconds and take thousands of pounds in equipment vital for tradesmen’s work. Police reported an alarming number of 20 vans in North and South Kesteven raided in six weeks from August to September with even more in the Lincoln and west Lindsey area.

Lincolnshire Police has joined forces with the trade industry to heightened awareness and security levels and held an information event in October to promote security tips and products to help protect potential victims.

Insp Pat Coates is leading the campaign against theft from vans and said: “Insecure vans are being targeted but we are also seeing forced entry in many cases.”