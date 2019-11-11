Tools stolen in string of vehicle break ins around Navenby

Police are investigating a series of tool thefts and van break-ins which occurred around Navenby at the end of last week.

Vehicles parked overnight have been targeted in a string of thefts similar to those experienced in the south of the county earlier last week.

A vehicle was broken into and tools stolen on Grenn Man Road, overnight on Friday/Saturday (Incident 117 of November 9).

A silver Ford Focus was also broken into and tools stolen on Chapel Lane the same night (Incident 121).

A silver Toyota also had tools stolen from it on Chapel Lane (Incident 176).

Call 101 with any information.

Meanwhile on Brickyard Lane in Navenby, a storage building was broken into on Thursday between 10.30am and 1.30pm and a large green compressor was taken.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 226 of November 7. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.