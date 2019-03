Thieves stole a hammer drill, drill bits and a petrol strimmer when a garden shed was broken into in Navenby.

The break in happened on North Lane in the village and is thought to have happened between 6am on Friday and 8.55am on Saturday.

If you have any information that may assist police enquiries, contact 101 and quote incident number 118 of 09/03/2019. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.