Trading Standards officers warn of fake games consoles and dolls on sale in Lincolnshire in run up to Christmas

Lincolnshire Trading Standards are warning of fake games consoles, fake L.O.L Surprise! Dolls and dangerous LED balloons found circulating in Lincolnshire in the run up to Christmas.

Seized alongside counterfeit Nintendo games consoles from a number of markets in Lincolnshire, the service is warning consumers to think – if a deal is too good to be true, it usually is.

A fake games console. EMN-191012-173032001

The games consoles were selling for £20, but genuine ones will usually retail for approximately £80.

Chad Saratoon, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire Trading Standards said: “With counterfeit products, you can never really be sure that they have been made to a good standard and that they are a decent and durable product.

“These products and others similar have been tested and there are significant safety issues, including insulation failures which pose a risk of overheating and fire, as well as lack of traceability. None of the products have correct labels.

“Counterfeit L.O.L Surprise! dolls have also been found, at a much lower cost than those on the high street. Consumers can’t be sure how these products have been made, what they are made from, or if they are safe to give to you children.”

Mr Saratoon added: “We’re also seeing pop-up sellers on our high streets selling LED balloons. These are often in a unicorn shape or as a ball. These have actually been recalled, as these are potentially very dangerous.

“So for example, the LED string is too long and can detach posing a strangulation risk and the solder of the string contains an excessive amount of lead. Also, we’ve found that the battery compartment breaks easily or can be opened really easily – giving children easy access to the batteries. The product doesn’t comply with the Toy Safety Directive.”

Chad added: “I’d urge shoppers to only buy toys from responsible retailers, both on the high street or online. It’s always worth buying the genuine article as they have been though considerable amounts of safety testing – meaning you can have confidence that they meet the correct safety standards. For me, you can’t put a price on your child’s safety.”