A twin axle trailer has been reported stolen from a farm in Dunston.

The Marston eight-tonne twin axle trailer was taken from Fen Lane, Dunston some time between 6pm on Friday April 12 and 11am on Sunday April 14.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 191 of April 14 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.