TV licensing scam warning by Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are warning local residents about a suspected scam claiming to be acting on behalf of the TV Licencing Authority.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough policing team says: “We have been made aware that individuals are being contacted by email, to be told that their TV licence cannot be renewed as something is wrong with their direct debit. The email asks you to set up a new direct debit by clicking on a link.

Lincolnshire Police

“We believe this to be a scam - one of a few that TV Licence Authority (TVLA) are experiencing at the moment. TVLA always put part of your post code into their email heading so you know it is the real thing.

“If you pay your licence fee by direct debit and you are not sure whether a payment has been taken (or is due), contact your bank.”

You can also contact TVLA on: 0300 790 0368. Opening hours are 8.30am - 6.30pm Monday-Friday and 8.30am-1pm Saturday.

Police advise if you receive one of these emails, please do not be panicked into setting up a new direct debit before you have followed the above route to ensure that your personal details (and your money) are kept safe.