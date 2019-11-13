Two arrested in police raid

Officers have made arrests in the Sleaford area as part of an ongoing Lincolnshire Police campaign to tackle weapons offences.

Warrants were executed at various locations this week, while weapons including a Samurai sword and a knife were recovered by officers.

It forms part of Operation Raptor, an intelligence-led campaign which involves “robust action” being taken against offenders, and education on the dangers of possessing and using weapons.

Since the operation was launched on October 21, a total of 42 arrests have been made and 48 weapons have been seized.

Following warrants last Monday and Tuesday, officers have been working hard to make further arrests and seize more weapons. This included a raid at a flat on London Road, Sleaford on Friday morning.

A police spokesman said two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s and both from the Sleaford area, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in police custody.

On Wednesday, a man and a woman – both aged in their 20s – were arrested in Grantham on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. Two women, one aged in her 40s and another in her 30s, and a man aged in his 40s, all from Lincoln – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “This week’s action is part of our ongoing commitment to take a robust approach in tackling weapons offences.

“Lincolnshire is a safe place to live and we want it remain that way, but we are aware that there has been a recent rise in the number of offences involving weapons.

“Operation Raptor is our ongoing campaign to ensure that we take action against offenders, make sure that those weapons are seized, and to educate on the dangers involved.”

If you have information about weapons offences, or need support, call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As part of Operation Raptor a weapon surrender has been launched. Members of the public can take weapons to the main police stations in the county at Lincoln, Grantham, Skegness or Boston.

You can find out more about the surrender here: https://www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/news/2019/operation-raptor-weapons-surrender-is-launched/

Among the items which can be handed in are: knives, firearms, BB guns, tasers, CS canisters, knuckledusters and crossbows. You will not face prosecution and can remain anonymous.