Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A15 near Aswarby Park yesterday (Wednesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Incident 92 refers to an RTC reported at 9.04am.

“The two vehicles involved were a blue Peugeot 307 and a silver Vauxhall Astra estate.

“The road was reopened around 12.50pm.

“Two people were taken to hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life changing.”