Two men arrested after series of offences including attempted theft and sexual assaults in Sleaford

Two men have been arrested following a series of offences across the county including an attempted theft from a dental practice and sexual assaults at McDonald’s in Sleaford.

The series of offences which included are also reported to have happened in Stamford and Bourne say Lincolnshire Police and all between the hours of 3.48pm and 10.46pm on Monday (July 15).

The men were traced by investigating officers and arrested the following evening by Northamptonshire Police.

Officers believe the incidents involved in this series included reports of attempted sexual assaults at McDonald’s restaurant at the Holdingham roundabout near Sleaford, where two men are believed to have tried to get young teenage girls to kiss them.

There was also an attempted theft from the Bupa dental practice in Carre Street, Sleaford.

Other incidents included:

• An attempted robbery in Churchill Avenue, Bourne. The victim was a 12-year-old boy and an attempt was made to steal his mobile phone.

• Attempted thefts at a salon in St Paul’s Street and a financial advisors in Ironmonger Street, both in Stamford.

• An attempted burglary at the Welland School of Dancing in Broad Street, Stamford.

• Theft of a phone from a property in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.

• Suspicious activity was also reported at the Toft House Hotel in Lound Road, Bourne and the George Hotel in Stamford.

Officers are continuing to investigate this series and anyone with information about other incidents in these areas is encouraged to come forward.

You can contact the force by calling 101 quoting incident number 421 of June 15, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 421 of June 15 in the subject line, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111