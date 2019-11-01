Two men arrested after van owners in four counties targeted by thieves

A “significant” number of stolen power and work tools were recovered after a recent raid, Lincolnshire Police said, following numerous thefts in towns and villages south of Sleaford.

The warrant was executed in Corby on Tuesday, with two men from Corby being arrested.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are now working with Leicestershire Police and Northamptonshire Police to try to identify the property and will begin the steady process of trying to reunite it with owners.

“If you have reported a theft we will be in touch. We are aware that van owners in four counties have been affected.”

As well as numerous vans in the Bourne and Stamford are, thieves broke into a workshop in Horbling and stole high value power tools on Sunday night.

Items including a wacker plate (compacting power tool), a lawnmower, various kitchen appliances and bathroom fittings taken from the workshop in Sandygate Lane, Horbling.