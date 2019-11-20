Two men arrested by police after break in at Sleaford car repair workshop

Two men have been arrested in connection with two attempted commercial burglaries in Sleaford on Monday night.

The incident happened just after 5.30pm when it is believed an intruder attempted to break into the rear of The Hair Inn salon on Northgate and then into workshops at the neighbouring Roberts Tyres and MOT Centre.

Although no-one was caught at the scene, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman has confirmed a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were arrested by officers a few hours later at McDonald’s car park at Holdingham after receiving the report.

Lee Russell Gray, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and is at Lincoln Magistrates this afternoon (Wednesday), while the other man remains on bail.

Louise Roberts from the family business said: “My husband Mark and another member of staff Dave Panton were still here in the other workshops across the other side of the yard.

“We had just set the alarms and left the offices when the alarm went off about four minutes after they had been set.

“Dave came back thinking the alarm had not been set properly but discovered the bottom workshops had been broken into.”

A male was seen on CCTV footage climbing back over the wall and landing on a car in Tesco’s car park. Nothing was taken but an amount of damage was done to the workshop to gain entry and there had been an untidy search, said Mrs Roberts. The back door of the Hair Inn had also been damaged in trying to get in.

She was full of praise for the police who sent officers within five minutes and returned twice more during the evening, examining footprints left in the garden behind the offices.

She put an appeal out with a description of the intruder and a car thought to be linked to the burglary was traced to McDonald’s.

“The officers were absolutely brilliant,” she said.