Two men charged over series of incidents including sexual assaults on young girls at McDonalds in Sleaford

Two men have been charged with several offences following a series of incidentswhich took place on Monday (July 15) in the Bourne and Sleaford areas.

Marius Stanescu and Costel Copalea were arrested the following day by Northamptonshire Police.

Both were due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday).

Stanescu, 39, of Manford Way, Chigwell, has been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of common assault and conspiracy to steal.

Coplalea, 20, of Manford Way, Chigwell, has been charged with conspiracy to steal, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The incidents took place in Stamford, Toft, Bourne, Rippingale and Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 421 of July 15.

Alternatively, email Force.Control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put Incident 421 of July 15 in the subject line.