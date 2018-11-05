Two teenage boys injured in alleged knife incident in Sleaford park

Police are investigating an incident where two teenage boys needed hospital treatment after being allegedly assaulted in an incident on one of the town’s parks.

According to Lincolnshire Police, two boys, aged 14 and 16 years old were reported at 8.12pm to have been assaulted at Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford on Friday evening.

A police spokesman said: “One boy (the 14 year old) received a stab wound and was taken to Lincoln County Hospital by police officers as officers believed this to be the most appropriate way to get him to hospital at the time. He was later transported to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

“The other received treatment for minor injuries.”

The spokesman said that following the incident seven people were arrested, three 14 year-olds, three 15 year-olds and a 16 year-old, all boys. They have all been released on police bail.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance service added: “We received a call at 8.23pm from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance at an incident in Boston Road, Sleaford. Police officers decided to take the patient to hospital and therefore rang to cancel the ambulance.”

The Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

You can email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk referring to incident 466 of November 2 or call 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Town Council clerk Kevin Martin confirmed over the summer they had employed security patrols on the ‘rec’ and Eastgate Green to deal with gatherings of youths drinking, littering and occasional vandalism, but that had dispersed with the colder weather.