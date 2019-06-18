UPDATE: Four arrested and questioned over man’s ‘unexplained’ death in Sleaford are released on bail

Three men and a woman arrested by police officers in connection with a man’s unexplained death have now been released on police bail.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said today (Tuesday): “We are investigating an unexplained death in Sleaford.

“At 11.43pm on Sunday, June 16 we attended an address in London Road, Sleaford, following a report of a concern for safety.

“The body of a deceased man was found at the property.”

The spokesman added: “We are treating the man’s death as unexplained while we carry out investigations.

“Four people, three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with this and are being questioned by officers.”

They have now been released on police bail.

A scene guard including two police cars was kept throughout Monday at Sharpes Warehouse flats in Station Road in the town, in relation to this inquiry, the spokesman confirmed.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation can call the enquiry team at Grantham CID on 101, quoting incident number 439 of June 16.