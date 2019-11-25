UPDATE: Man charged in connection with armed robbery from shop in Leasingham

A 35-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery of a village shop which led to firearms officers rush to the scene.

James Barton, 35, of Dean Close, has been charged with two counts of making threats with a knife, theft and robbery.

All relate to incidents at The Crescent Stores in St Andrew’s Crescent, Leasingham on Saturday and the previous evening.

He is appearing before Lincoln Magistrates today (Monday), say Lincolnshire Police.

Barton was arrested in Dean Close in Leasingham on Saturday in connection with the reported robbery.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the incident happened at 6.50am.

It is alleged that a man left the shop without paying for two bottles of vodka - no one was injured. A similar incident is alleged to have happened the previous evening.

From about 11.30am on Saturday nearby residents on Dean Close were asked to stay in their homes as armed police swarmed around the street and an ambulance was on standby too until a man was arrested and escorted away in handcuffs at about 12.50pm.

“We would like to thank nearby residents for their understanding while we carried out this arrest,” said the police statement.