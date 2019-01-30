UPDATE: Man charged with begging offences in Sleaford has now been relocated by police

A 49-year-old man who has been charged with seven begging offences, two thefts including stealing a muffin from McDonalds, receiving stolen goods and fraud, has been relocated by police after going missing.

The begging offences are stated to have been carried out in Eastgate car park in Sleaford and other areas of Sleaford, namely St Giles Avenue, Southgate, Hawks Way, twice in the Market Place, Northgate and Eastgate between January 6 and January 25.

The thefts are alleged to have been from McDonalds and Holdingham Garage.

Leopoldo Giampa of no fixed address was remanded by police and presented to Lincoln Magistrates on Monday January 28, where he was released on conditional bail to appear at a later date.

Yesterday (Thursday) Inspector Ian Richardson of Sleaford Police stated that Giampa had failed to comply with bail conditions and was listed as a wanted person. Today (Friday), Insp Richardson reported Giampa has again been relocated by officers.