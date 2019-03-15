UPDATE - Police drugs raid on property on Eastgate in Sleaford this morning

Sleaford residents have reported coming into town this morning and seeing a police presence on Eastgate due to an operation in progress.

The drugs raid involving a number of police officers took place at around 9am this morning (Friday) at a flat in the former Waggon and Horses pub on Eastgate, with officers in two cars and a Tactical Support van involved in the incident.

The vehicles were initially parked in Eastgate car park opposite but officers were later seen entering a flat at the premises and a police van parked outside.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said a warrant had been executed at a property on Eastgate, adding: "A 22 year old man and a 37 year old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class A drug."