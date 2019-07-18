UPDATE: Police seeking two women regarding harassment in Sleaford pub after two men arrested for sexual assaults on teenage girls at McDonald’s in town

Police are looking to identify two women caught on CCTV in a Sleaford pub who may have been victims of harassment after two men were arrested following a series of incidents across the county which included alleged sexual assaults on young girls at McDonald’s in Sleaford.

As well as Sleaford, the series of offences are also reported to have happened in Stamford and Bourne, say Lincolnshire Police and all between the hours of 3.48pm and 10.46pm on Monday (July 15).

Two men were traced by investigating officers and arrested the following evening by Northamptonshire Police.

Officers believe the incidents involved in this series included reports of attempted sexual assaults at McDonald’s restaurant at the Holdingham roundabout near Sleaford, where two men are believed to have tried to get young teenage girls to kiss them.

There was also an attempted theft from the Bupa dental practice in Carre Street, Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police have since added an appeal for two women (pictured) to come forward linked to a possible incident of harassment in the Barge and Bottle pub in Carre Street.

A statement says: “We are looking to identify the two women pictured as it is believed they may be able to help our inquiries into the series of incidents in Sleaford, Bourne and Stamford, where two men were arrested following reports including attempted thefts, attempted sexual assaults and an attempted robbery.

“We believe these women pictured may have been harassed in the Barge and Bottle in Sleaford at around 8pm and officers want to speak with them. If this is you pictured, please call 101 quoting incident 421 of 15/7/19.”

Other incidents said to be linked include:

• An attempted robbery in Churchill Avenue, Bourne. The victim was a 12-year-old boy and an attempt was made to steal his mobile phone.

• Attempted thefts at a salon in St Paul’s Street and a financial advisors in Ironmonger Street, both in Stamford.

• An attempted burglary at the Welland School of Dancing in Broad Street, Stamford.

• Theft of a phone from a property in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.

• Suspicious activity was also reported at the Toft House Hotel in Lound Road, Bourne and the George Hotel in Stamford.

Officers are continuing to investigate this series and anyone with information about other incidents in these areas is encouraged to come forward.

You can contact the force by calling 101 quoting incident number 421 of June 15, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 421 of June 15 in the subject line, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.