UPDATE: Security guard injured in shoplifting incident in Tesco car park in Sleaford

Police have confirmed a security guard was injured attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter escaping from the Tesco store in Sleaford.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday evening at the entrance to the car park on Northgate, close to the store’s petrol station.

The scene at Tesco in Sleaford this evening.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Aa security guard outside the store attempted to stop a man with a shopping basket containing bottles of gin which had not been paid for.

“The man got into a green car, possibly a Honda which was driven off by a white man with a beard and glasses and wearing a high-viz jacket and described as scruffy.

“We do not have any description at this stage of the man who had been in the store.

“The security guard was slightly injured and treated for his injury at the scene.”

Adam Ord told the Standard: “I was at Tesco and witnessed the incident.

“I was parked about five cars along when I heard a commotion. There was a small green ‘51 reg hatchback car with a male by the passenger door, the car was revving and screeched out of the parking bay.

“The male by the passenger door appeared to be hanging on the vehicle as it made off. I ran towards the exit of Tesco by the petrol station, the car was going at some speed and as it went past the petrol station the male lost his grip and feel off the car. As he did so there was a shopping basket of bottles of gin that had also smashed on the ground.

“The car turned left out of the junction. I could see the driver was wearing a yellow high viz jacket. The member of staff had appeared to have hit the back of his head on the ground, a passing nurse stopped to give first aid to him.”

“Anyone who was in the area and saw the incident – or who may have dashcam footage of the car - is asked to call 101 in confidence quoting our incident number 301 of Saturday).

Police and ambulance medics attended to the injured man who was seen lying on the road with staff and passers by also accompanying him.

Other staff attempted to direct traffic around the scene but it was causing considerable congestion.

