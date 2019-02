Police say they have located Molly McCann, 12, and Italia Rouse, 13, after raising concerns about their disappearance, with Molly being last sighted in Sleaford on Monday.

Molly and Italia had gone missing from the Worksop area and were said by Lincolnshire Police to have been last seen at 6pm on Monday in the Sleaford area but could then be anywhere in Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have located the pair. Thanks for your assistance."