UPDATED - Police very concerned for missing 12 year old girl last seen in Sleaford - now thought to be with another missing teen

Police say they are very concerned for a 12 year old girl who has gone missing and was last seen in the Sleaford area who is now thought to be with another missing teenage girl.

A Lincolnshire Police appeal said: "We are very concerned for Molly McCann (also known as Kettle) who is a 12 year old missing person."

The appeal was put out on social media by the force just after 1am yesterday and has attracted hundreds of messages of support and has been shared across the country.

Molly, from the Worksop area, is described as 5 foot 5 tall, of very slim build, with long dark hair with blonde tips which is normally in a pony tail.

She was last seen wearing pale blue jeans, black trainers, with a short green parka with fur hood, on a grey sweatshirt top and black cap.

Molly was last seen at 6pm on Monday (February 25) in the Sleaford area but police say she could be anywhere in Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties.

The force spokesman added: "We are wanting any sighting of Molly and not limited to one area."

Among responses on Facebook one person commented that Molly had been in contact with her son on Monday night and others thought she had been seen at Wilsford and again in Langrick, near Boston.

It was later confirmed by Nottinghamshire Police that Molly was with another girl missing from the Worksop area, 13-year-old Italia Rouse.

Italia is described as medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, has long copper/red straight hair. She was last seen wearing a long green quilted coat, black leggings, a light grey top and black and white trainers.

The two girls are believed to be together and may travel to Nottingham or as far as Blackpool.

If anyone knows where Molly or Italia are or has seen them they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting Incident 382 of 25/02/19, or Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 967 of February 25 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.