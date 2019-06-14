UPDATED - Tools stolen from vans in Leadenham

Police have received reports of thefts from vans in Leadenham overnight and another van broken into in Welbourn.

The incidents are said to have occurred overnight Thursday/Friday on North Road in the village where tools have been stolen from the vans.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident numbers 63 or 68 of today (Friday). Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.

There was also an attempted theft from a blue Ford transit van on Dycote Lane in nearby Welbourn.

The van was broken into when the cab door was forced open but nothing appears to have been stolen.

The incident happened overnight yesterday/today (Thursday/Friday)

Call the above number with incident number 155 of 14/06/19 if you have information.