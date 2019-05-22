‘Utter disbelief’ - Anwick parishioners stunned as their church is latest to get lead stripped from roof by thieves

Villagers and churchgoers in Anwick have been left reeling after becoming the latest target of lead thieves in the county.

The lead from the aisle roof is believed to have been taken some time overnight Monday/Tuesday.

Since then, businessman Stephen Allenby, of local family firm Allenby’s funeral directors and joinery has been working to get the exposed roof timbers temporarily covered and watertight with plastic sheeting.

He said: “It was discovered yesterday morning (Tuesday) by a local farmer who drove past and noticed something different. He then phoned me and I went round and rang the police to log the theft.”

The Allenby family have been involved with the church for over 60 years

He said his and the rest of the community’s reaction has been of “utter disbelief”, as well as anger.

He said the church had even taken security precautions by marking the roof with recommended ‘Smartwater’. The church, on Church Lane, is quite well overlooked and CCTV was being checked at nearby businesses.

“There are currently 12 ongoing church lead theft enquiries in the area according to police,” Mr Allenby said.

He added: “Until the assessor has been out costings are not known due to working time and costings of replacement covering.

“It is undecided as to what is going to be put back as it can either be lead, fibreglass, or steel sheeting.

“The roof is now covered with a temporary covering of black poly sheeting until work starts to repair it.”

He said there had been no apparent damage internally to the church as far as they know as there had been no rain overnight.

Mr Allenby was hopeful that insurance will cover the cost of the temporary roof and a new roof when it is sorted out.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact us. We are also appealing for any dashcam footage and CCTV of this area during this period.

“We continue to remind residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.”

Residents are now hoping to raise funds to help make sure the church is better protected in future.