Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of van break ins in Navenby last week.

According to reports, a van was broken into on East Road in the village between 10pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

Another work van is said to have been broken into on the corner of Cumberland Avenue and Pottergate Road where thieves have cut away at the metal around the door lock.

Did you remember seeing or hearing anything? If so contact 101 and quote incident number 94 of September 6.