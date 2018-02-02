Van stolen and vehicle roof damaged in incidents at Coleby and Dunston

Police have had two reports of vehicles targeted by thieves or damaged

A Ford Transit was stolen from Rose Cottage Lane in Coleby overnight between 10.30pm last night (Thursday) and 8am this morning (Friday).

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 68 of February 2 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

* Another vehicle was damaged on Metheringham Lane in Dunston some time during Tuesday evening.

The roof has been damaged by unknown means in the attack.

If you have any information contact police on the same number quoting incident 178 of February 2 or call Crimestoppers.