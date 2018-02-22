Vandals cut through fencing around Nocton Hospital site

Intruders are said to have cut a wire fence in an attempt to get onto teh site of the former Nocton Hospital.

The report of criminal damage at Nocton is said by police to have occurred between 9am on February 6 and 8pm on February 14

If you have any information about this damage, you are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 228 of 21/02/2018 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The hospital is a former RAF hospital last used by the US Air Force during the Traq War before being closed down and sold off.