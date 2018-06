A JCB digger has been vandalised on a building site in Metheringham, say police.

A witness appeal has been made by the Neighbourhood Policing Team after getting a report that the windows have been smashed in a JCB digger left on a building site on Dunston Road, Metheringham, overnight Wednesday-Thursday, June 20-21.

If you have any information that may assist police, contact 101 and quote incident number 414 of 21/06/18. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.