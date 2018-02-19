Village football club targeted by thieves

Police are appealing for information about a number of recent crimes committed in villages south of Sleaford.

Between 5pm on Friday February 9 and 9am Saturday February 10, two large domestic gas cylinders were stolen from outside the changing rooms of Rippingale and Folkingham football club.

These changing rooms are located on the playing field on Walcot Lane, Folkingham

Refer to incident 136 of 10/02/18 if calling the police with information.

Between 10pm on Sunday February 11 and 6.30am the next morning, a brick was deliberately thrown through the rear window of a parked Volkswagen Golf in Spring Lane, Horbling.

Refer to incident 140 of 12/02/18 if contacting police on this.

Finally, a large quantity of heating oil has been stolen from the oil tank located in the garden of a residential property in the hamlet of Birthorpe, near Billingborough.

This is believed to have happened sometime overnight Wednesday February 15.

Refer to incident 93 of 15/02/18 when contacting police.

If you can assist with enquiries call 101 with your information, or you may prefer to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.