Village hall targeted by graffiti scrawling vandals

Sleaford Police are appealing for information after graffiti was scrawled across a village hall.

The vandalism happened in Ruskington and was reported yesterday (Monday) after being discovered.

Vice-chairman of the village hall committee said lettering had been written on a rear wall of the hall and on two walls of the playing field changing rooms nearby.

This is the latest in a series of recent graffiti incidents in the village.

Parish council clerk Eddie Findlay said the parish operatives had tried to clean it off with pressure washers but they have had to call in a specialist cleaning company at a cost of £650 to the parish after that failed.

Anyone with information regarding this should ring 101 quoting the crime number 17000544569.