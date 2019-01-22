Warning after break-ins to sheds in Welby area

Residents are warned to be on their guard after reports of several attempts to break into various outbuildings and shed around the village of Welby, near Sleaford.

According to local neighbourhood watch reports, the incidents are said to have happened some time between late Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday morning.

The thieves are said to have been determined, cutting off bolts and padlocks and did considerable damage to some properties.

If you have not already done so, check your sheds, outbuildings and garages both for signs of any break-in and also to ensure they are secure.

Suspicious activity was noted in the village late Sunday evening and during the early hours of Monday morning with vehicles driving slowly through the village and people on foot very late in the evening and early hours.

If you saw or heard anything suspicious contact police on 101.

A matter that may or may not be unrelated is a suspicious male being reported in the village on Saturday afternoon at around 1.30pm. The male was on foot and said to be acting “oddly” close to the village’s post box from where he walked towards a vehicle parked up near to Long Barns/The Laurels.

There has been reported a theft of two trailer ramps taken from a property in the village sometime on Monday, January 14.