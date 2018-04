Sleaford Police are looking to identify three people in CCTV images captured in Money’s Yard, leaving the Barge and Bottle, in Sleaford to help with enquiries about a damaged vehicle.

They were said to have been leaving at between one minute and eight minutes past midnight on Sunday, March 11.

A police spokesman says: “They may be able to help us with our enquiries into damage to a parked vehicle in Money’s Yard.”

Call 101 referring to Incident 137 of 11/03/18.