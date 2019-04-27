Wilsford walk aims to raise £17k to repair church roof targeted by thieves

Thieves have repeatedly targeted a village church to steal lead from its roof in recent years, leaving it in a poor condition - but villagers are fighting back.

A fundraising walk called ‘Ramble for the Roof’ has been organised to generate money to repair the roof of St Mary’s Church in Wilsford.

Some £17,000 is needed to replace the temporary roof covering currently doing its best to keep rainwater out of the Grade I listed building.

Organised by the fundraising committee of the church, the walk will take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, from 10am-2pm.

Described as ‘family-friendly’ - it will feature two walks of different lengths.

Committee member Dick Fairhead, who came up with the idea, said: “Wilsford is really well-placed for enjoying the great outdoors. Lots of walking groups already make great use of the public footpaths and bridleways.

“In the next two years we have to raise in the order of £17,000 to replace Wilsford Church’s temporary roof coverings.

“This follows the spate of lead thefts we and lots of other churches and historic buildings locally have fallen victim to. With the help of local landowners, which we are really grateful for, we thought we could kick off fundraising for our church roof with the Ramble for the Roof. We really hope people from Wilsford, and the towns and villages around us will get involved and make sure our fundraising gets off on the right foot.”

The first circuit, which is about 2.5 miles, will see walkers going across fields, taking in Wilsford’s old windmill and the valley, before heading back to the village hall. For the slightly more energetic, a second walk will continue on to Kelby before returning to the village hall. Both routes will have refreshment stops.

The event is not suitable for pushchairs, as it is largely off-road.

l To get involved or for more information, pick up a sponsor form from the village Post Office, church, call Ruth on 230382 or simply turn up on the day. Entry is £5 per adult, £3 for children (aged five-15) or £10 per family.