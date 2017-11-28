Windows damaged in attempted burglary in Ruskington

A property has had its rear windows damaged on Cornwall Way in Ruskington in a suspected attempted burglary.

PC Sarah Bell reports that the damage suggests that someone tried to get into the property some time between 4pm on Saturday and 8pm on Monday.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you have any information that may assist enquiries? If so, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 471 of 27/11/2017.