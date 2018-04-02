Witness appeal to burglaries in Boothby Graffoe

Police are appealing for witnesses to two residential burglaries on Main Street in Boothby Graffoe.

While the residents were away from the property, intruders have gained entry by forcing rear windows open.

It is not yet established whether any property has been taken.

The burglaries are believed to have occurred between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 90 of 31/03/18. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.