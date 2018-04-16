Witness appeal to burglary in Boothby Graffoe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary of a home in Boothby Graffoe.

The burglary, believed to have happened been March 29 and April 12, was reported at a property on Blacksmiths Lane, Boothby Graffoe, when a rear door was a forced, say police.

The property was searched and a jewellery case has been stolen.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 360 of 12/04/18. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.