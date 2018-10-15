Woman denies defrauding 85-year-old pensioner out of £1,500

A Sleaford-area employee with social housing provider Mayflower Housing, is set to face trial next month after she denied defrauding an 85-year-old woman out of more than £1,500.

Susan Hallgarth, who worked as a support services manager for the Boston-based organisation, today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Hallgarth, 58, of Vacherie Lane, North Kyme, spoke only to confirm her name and Judge Andrew Easteal adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on November 19.

At a previous hearing Hallgarth pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position.

She is alleged to have used the personal bank account of pensioner Betty Pilgrim to make purchases to the value of £1,516 from Amazon. The charge relates to the period between May 2 and July 21, 2014.

The hearing was told Mrs Pilgrim will not have to give evidence during the trial.

Hallgarth was granted bail until her next court appearance.