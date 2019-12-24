Woman in her 70’s cut free and airlifted to hospital after three vehicle smash on A17 between Leadenham and Brant Broughton

One casualty had to be cut free from a three-vehicle smash on the A17 yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The serious collision happened at about 3.40pm between Leadenham Hill and Brant Broughton.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton were among emergency services that rushed to the scene and used hydraulic tools to free one casualty and then made the vehicles safe.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.41pm to the A17. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car, two road ambulances and an air ambulance. One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre via air ambulance.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A collision between a car and a HGV was reported to us at 3.40pm. A woman in her 70’s was injured and flown to hospital by the air ambulance.

“Her injuries were not thought to be life threatening.”

The road was blocked until around 11.10pm, leaving traffic at a standstill and queueing for several miles back to Beckingham and Fulbeck while officers turned cars away at the cordon.

Drivers stuck in the queues took to social media pleading for more information from the police and asking why diversions were not yet in place, hours after the incident.

One driver Tweeted: “Any update? I’ve been sat here and not moved now for 3.5 hours.”

Lincolnshire Police replied that diversions and road closures remained in place - but there were no diversions several hours later for drivers coming from Newark direction.

Another person Tweeted: “My mate has been stuck for four hours, hasn’t moved at all for four hours. All cars have their engines off and they can’t go anywhere. He is on his own. I’m phoning him so he has some contact and there’s no updates other than ‘Diversions and road closures remain in place at this time’.”

Another driver Tweeted: “We were in the traffic stuck on the A17 and eventually turned around and found our own way, did not see any diversion signs and no information on the radio.”

A Lincolnshire Highways spokesman told The Standard: “We received a call from the police around 4.30pm asking for a road closure. The job was sent through to our contractor, who arrived on site at 5.55pm. The clean-up following the incident was completed at 2.30am.”