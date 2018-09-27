Woman named from fatal van crash at Metheringham Fen

An inquest is to be opened next week into the death of a local woman who died after being involved in a van crash.

The woman who died after the collision at Metheringham Fen has been named as Tracey Fellows, 47, of Dunston Fen, was a passenger in a small blue Transit van involved in a single vehicle collision on Fen Lane near Fen Head Farm just before 11pm on Tuesday, September 4.

Police said she was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre but did not survive her injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested at the time after failing a drugs test.

The inquest into her death is to be opened on October 1 at Boston Coroners Court.