Police are investigating the theft of wood from a plantation near Rippingale.

A spokesman for Bourne and Billingborough neighbourhood policing team said the wood was reported taken from Christmas Tree Planation on Doctors Lane, Rippingale between February 3-11.

It was a stack of logs left over from felling trees over the Christmas period

If you have any information to assist enquiries, call 101 quoting crime reference number 18000068896.