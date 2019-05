A wooden fence panel has been stolen from a property in Metheringham.

The 3ft high by 6ft wide panel was said to have been taken from Church Walk near the village doctor’s surgery overnight on Saturday, May 11, say police.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 92 of 11/05/2019. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.