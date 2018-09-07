Yobs leave open manhole

Vandals are claimed to be endangering school children and the elderly in Sleaford by repeatedly damaging a manhole cover on a town centre street.

A resident of Jermyn Street contacted The Standard explaining that the thin metal manhole cover in the pavement between the public car park and Kesteven and Sleaford High School has apparently been targeted over the summer by yobs jumping on it until it bent and buckled.

Eventually it was so badly damaged it was on the verge of falling into the sewer hole, leaving it dangerous for children walking to school and elderly people living in Riverside Close at the end of the street.

It was reported to the highways department at the county council and new cast iron one put in its place last week.

But yesterday (Thursday) morning, the resident, who wished not to be named, said the new cover was missing or stolen, leaving a dangerous hole.

She said: “Someone has dragged a grit bin over the hole and put cones around it, but I just cried when I came out and found it because the council had only just fixed it.”

The matter has been reported to the council who has tasked its contractors to come and replace it.